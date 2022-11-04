Penguins to team up with Steelers and Pirates for Thanksgiving food distribution event

Later this month, the Penguins, along with the Steelers and Pirates will be teaming up to host a Thanksgiving meal distribution event in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh sticks together



The Penguins are proud to join together with our friends at the @Pirates and @steelers to distribute Thanksgiving meals to local families in need. https://t.co/wdljT1eRGa — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 3, 2022

The Penguins announced on Thursday that the #BurghProud Thanksgiving event will take place, Tuesday, November 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Mazeroski Way.

By registering for the event, which is being put on by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and supported by Giant Eagle, up to 300 families will receive a turkey, apple pie, necessary dry foods, and a $15 Giant Eagle gift card, plus special gift items from the teams.

This is the second year the teams have gotten together to help support the community.

The Penguins say that that the the three local teams continue to work to find ways to help support community programs as many struggle to provide a holiday meal in the current environment with increased food costs.