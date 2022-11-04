 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penguins to team up with Steelers and Pirates for Thanksgiving food distribution event

The event will take place, Tuesday, November 22.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: OCT 17 Penguins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Later this month, the Penguins, along with the Steelers and Pirates will be teaming up to host a Thanksgiving meal distribution event in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins announced on Thursday that the #BurghProud Thanksgiving event will take place, Tuesday, November 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Mazeroski Way.

By registering for the event, which is being put on by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and supported by Giant Eagle, up to 300 families will receive a turkey, apple pie, necessary dry foods, and a $15 Giant Eagle gift card, plus special gift items from the teams.

This is the second year the teams have gotten together to help support the community.

The Penguins say that that the the three local teams continue to work to find ways to help support community programs as many struggle to provide a holiday meal in the current environment with increased food costs.

