Pens Points: Working Toward Wednesday

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

A seven-game losing streak is not what any player wants to go through. More warts have been uncovered as the Pittsburgh Penguins have found more ways to blow leads and lose contests. Among the Penguins players, though, who remains hot and who does not? [PensBurgh]

Forward Drew O’Connor has been sent to the other side of Pennsylvania. [Trib Live]

The team is still trying to fix their struggling power-play unit. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie, Ilya Samsonov, left the weekend’s contest against the Boston Bruins with a knee injury, putting the already-shaky Toronto goaltending depth to an even tougher test. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Here’s the story of how Don Cherry ran afoul of Sam Pollock, which would eventually pave a path for Scotty Bowman. [Eyes On The Prize]

Former NHLer, Peter McNab, passed away over the weekend. The longtime Boston Bruin, in his post-playing days, served as a beloved Colorado Avalanche reporter. He was 70 years old. [Mile High Hockey]

Speaking of the Bruins, they have put the cherry on top of one of the worst PR nightmares in their history by doing the right thing (that they should have done all along) and officially parted ways with prospect Mitchell Miller. [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]