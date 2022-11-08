Pens recall Filip Hallander from AHL

The Penguins have recalled Filip Hallander from the American Hockey League. The move comes a day after the team sent Drew O’Connor back to Wilkes-Barre.

The 22-year-old forward is currently leading the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in points (9) and assists (5), and has also scored 4 goals in 10 games.

Hallander was initially drafted by the Penguins in the 2nd round in 2018, before being traded to the Maple Leafs in a deal to acquire Kasperi Kapanen.

In 2021, Hallander was re-acquired by the Penguins when the team traded Jared McCann to the Maple Leafs ahead of the expansion draft.

It’s unclear if Hallander may see ice time during his recall here in Pittsburgh. The team has yet to provide an update on the status of Teddy Blueger, who remains out of the lineup with an injury.

The Penguins are on a 7-game losing streak and will look to right the ship tomorrow night when they kick off a three-game road trip with a game against the Capitals in Washington, D.C.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.