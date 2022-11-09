Pens Points: Rivalry Renewed

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

A ranking that no one wants to see during the regular season, but for some teams, like the Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s an exercise in manifestation. Maybe tonight’s the night. Here are some of the most memorable ends to the Penguins' losing streaks. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins have recalled Filip Hallander from the American Hockey League. The move came a day after the team sent Drew O’Connor back to Wilkes-Barre. [PensBurgh]

Speaking of Hallamder, in this scenario, he is much better prepared for his next NHL game. [Trib Live]

The Penguins and Washington Capitals will be forever linked throughout this era of NHL hockey due to both clubs sharing on-ice dominance and superstar players. And for both of these clubs at the current moment, they are seeing similar struggles to start the season. [Trib Live]

After a demotion to 3rd pairing, Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin vows to be better. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Juraj Slafkovský will continue to earn his keep with the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens’ decision to keep the young forward in the NHL is more straightforward and complex than it appears. [Eyes On The Prize]

The Toronto Maple Leafs are somehow already in break-glass-in-case-of-emergency mode. A fellow Pension Plan Puppeteer...? has analyzed some goaltender trade lists, and most of them were awful. Most of them. [Pension Plan Puppets]

New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier is doing it all. [All About The Jersey]