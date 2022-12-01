Pens Points: Vegas in the ‘Burgh

Coming off two straight losses, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to get back in the win column this evening against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. Vegas enters the game as the leader of both the Pacific division and the Western Conference as a whole, providing another measuring stick for the Penguins.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points is here to drop the puck on your Thursday...

When Kris Letang missed Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed illness, most didn’t think much of it. In fact, Letang suffered a stroke on Monday, his second since 2014, and will be out indefinitely as he recovers. [Pensburgh]

After being diagnosed with a stroke just a day earlier, Letang was still in attendance on Tuesday night to support his teammates. Despite the health scare, Letang remains in high spirits and looks forward to returning. [Penguins]

Mike Rupp spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, including one where he posted a career high 13 goals in the 2009-10 campaign. A part of those 13 goals was his first and only career hat trick against the New York Rangers at MSG. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Thanksgiving serves as an unofficial benchmark for teams and their playoff hopes. Taking a look at the Metro standings now a week past the holiday sees some teams in a good positions while others have a lot of work ahead of them. [Canes Country]

When Ondrej Palat left in free agency this summer, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed a replacement for on of their key pieces. They didn’t have to look far for his replacement who was already on the roster after a trade last season. [Raw Charge]

No one is safe from injuries in the NHL, whether you’re a basement dweller or the defending Stanley Cup champions. For the Colorado Avalanche, early season injuries are already wreaking havoc on their title defense plans. [Mile High Hockey]