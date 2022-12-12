Penguins Reacts Survey: December vibe check on confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Penguins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Penguins hit a bump in the road in late-October, early-November, but lately have re-found their footing. Pittsburgh has a 12-2-2 record since November 9th, no NHL team has recorded more points in this stretch. Sidney Crosby is holding back the hands of time and scoring like there is no tomorrow, and Tristan Jarry has shaken off early season doldrums to play like one of the top goalies in the league over the last month.

Is all of that good enough to make you feel some confidence in the team right now? Let’s check in with the survey and we’ll circle back later to see how the results are for the fanbase at this stage of the season.