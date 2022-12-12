Pens Points: A Weekend Sweep

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

While we may be in the middle of December and NHL free agency remains months away, it’s never too early to talk about impending free agents. And the Pittsburgh Penguins have quite a group of players on expiring contracts. [PensBurgh]

Penguins prospect, Nathan Legare, now well into his second season of professional hockey, has rebounded from being scratched last season and is tickling the twine on a more consistent basis. [Trib Live]

His days of winning the Hart Trophy were thought to be behind him. Yet, Sidney Crosby is on pace for an all-time season for a 35-plus player. [Post-Gazette]

The biggest story of the weekend had to be the speedy return of Kris Letang after suffering the second stroke of his playing career. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Nashville Predators placed Eeli Tolvanen on waivers Sunday, and today, he will likely be claimed by one team from a bevy of suitors. [On The Forecheck]

The Minnesota Wild recalled forward Sammy Walker from the AHL, a player that has lit the league on fire since signing his first professional contract. [Hockey Wilderness]

The Montreal Canadiens need to snap out of their first-period doldrums. [Eyes On The Prize]