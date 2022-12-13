Pens Points: Malkin Magic

A goal just 19 seconds into the game put the Pittsburgh Penguins in a hole early but they never stop battling and clawed their way back for a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars to push their winning streak to six games. Pierre-Olivier Joseph evened the score with his first goal of the season on the power play then the teams remained deadlock a one apiece and appeared headed for overtime before Evgeni Malkin sent the crowd into a frenzy with his game winning goal in the final seconds. [Pensburgh]

Get your day started with a helping of Pens Points...

Christmas is approaching but the Penguins still have some business to take care of before the festivities begin. Monday night kicked off another big week for the Penguins that sees them heading south later in the week. [Pensburgh]

A new set of player cards for the Penguins (and the rest of the NHL) dropped over on The Athletic. Some big names are playing well above their contract value while others are being overpaid based on the model. [The Athletic $$]

Jeff Petry did not play last night and his status going forward remains in question after suffering an upper body injury on Saturday night. While he was given the typical vague injury designation, the issue appears to be with his left arm. [Trib Live]

Confidence levels of Penguins fans surrounding the state of the team were low in November but a recent run of good play is likely to have changed the mood as Christmas and the new year approach. [Pensburgh]

To celebrate their annual Pride Game on Monday evening, the Penguins wore special warmup jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the ‘You Can Play’ foundation. [Fan Nation]

News and notes from around the NHL...

As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL and will be in contention for the top overall pick. Chicago currently stakes claim to the second best lottery odds, but they aren’t the only ones hoping to hit the jackpot. [Second City Hockey]

Jared McCann will always be the one that got away for Penguins fans after he went to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. McCann, along with linemate Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, have been Seattle’s most effective line. [Davy Jones Locker]

Like the Penguins, the Stars battered to the bitter end and came up just short but their talent was on display all night. They’ll leave PPG Paints Arena disappointed but they are a team worth pay the price of admission to see. [Defending Big D]