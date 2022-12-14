Pens Points: On The Verge?

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

Evgeni Malkin scored the eventual game-winning goal Monday night that gave the Pittsburgh Penguins two points over the white-hot Dallas Stars. This goal, coupled with the assists he’s collected, may prove to be the precursor to a hot streak. [PensBurgh]

As the NHL’s Board of Governors meets in Florida, mumblings of a salary cap increase have started to become even louder. [PensBurgh]

Announced late Tuesday evening, the Penguins placed defenseman Jeff Petry on LTIR. In corresponding moves, they also recalled defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Drew O’Connor. [PensBurgh]

Throughout the better part of the Crosby-Malkin era, the Penguins were never known to be an overly physical team, instead aiming to rely on skill to beat opponents. Now, they find themselves as league leaders in the hits category. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

‘You make $9 million and don’t do shit.’ Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway had quite the chirp for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. [Hockey Wilderness]

The recent departure of Eeli Tolvanen through waivers shows that the Nashville Predators have major organizational issues. [On The Forecheck]

The Montreal Canadiens are a stronger organization compared to others around the league due to Marie-Philip Poulin’s unique skillset as a player and coach. [Eyes On The Prize]