Sullivan: Jason Zucker out ‘week-to-week’ with lower body injury

By Mike Darnay
Dallas Stars v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The Penguins are going to be without the services of Jason Zucker for some time.

Pens head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that Zucker will be out on a ‘week-to-week’ basis with a lower-body injury.

Zucker won’t travel with the Pens when they head to Florida and Carolina to face the Panthers and Hurricanes tomorrow and on Sunday.

Following the road trip, the Penguins will return home and face the New York Rangers on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

Between now and then, we might get a better picture of when Zucker could return to the lineup.

In the meantime, Danton Heinen filled in on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust in Zucker’s absence.

The Penguins are coming off a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday night and are on a six-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on November 29.

Puck drop against the Panthers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. tomorrow night.

