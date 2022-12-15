Pens Points: Panther Pit

Riding a six game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins are trading in the winter temperatures of home for a short quick down south, beginning tonight in Southern Florida with a showdown against the Florida Panthers. It’s been a slow start to the season for the defending President’s Trophy winning Panthers who currently sit fifth in the Atlantic division standings and outside of a playoff spot entering tonight’s contest.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points is here early to get you ready for game night...

Jeff Petry will be out of the lineup until at least January after being placed on LTIR with an upper body injury. This leaves a major hole in the Penguins blue line that cannot be simply filled with a call up from the minors. [Pensburgh]

After avoiding any major injury setbacks through 30+ games, the Penguins are dealt a second blow since Saturday night. In addition to the Petry injury, Jason Zucker will also hit the shelf on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury. [Pensburgh]

Both Zucker and Petry are key components to what the Penguins want to do on offense and defense. Replacing them will not be simple, but how they go about it will play a major part in the team’s success while they are out. [Trib Live]

It’s likely the immediate replacements for Petry and Zucker in the lineup will be Mark Friedman and Danton Heinen. There are differing reasons for both being used as injury replacements, but both are ready for the opportunity. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Craig Anderson is 41 and putting together a stellar season in goal for the Buffalo Sabres. His play has been so good, many Buffalo fans a clamoring for the veteran netminder to see more game action as the No. 1. [Die by the Blade]

Time for our weekly quick look around the Metro division. Nothing has changed up top with the New Jersey Devils still in front and the Carolina Hurricanes in second. Recent hot streaks have the Penguins into third and the New York Rangers back in the mix. [Canes Country]

There will (likely) be no playoffs for the Philadelphia Flyers this season which means they will (likely) be sellers at the trade deadline. A big name to watch for them will be James van Riemsdyk who is playing at a level that should draw interest. [Broad Street Hockey]