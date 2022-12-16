Pens Points: Needing More From Others

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins traveled south Thursday night for a date with the Florida Panthers. Tristan Jarry helped lead the way, and Evgeni Malkin got banged up, but the Penguins have won seven games in a row. [Recap]

With Jason Zucker on the shelf for an unknown amount of time, the Penguins will need even more contributions from players like Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen if they wish to continue this run of play. [PensBurgh]

Speaking of Heinen, both he and Mark Friedman are eager to re-enter the Penguins’ lineup. [Trib Live]

A pair of lawsuits over the sale of the Penguins to Fenway Sports Group have been settled, according to a statement from a law firm that represented the plaintiff associated with the Lemieux group. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL is considering the possibility of more geographically-based rivalry matchups as the league eyes a potential revenue boost. [Sportico $$$]

Through 30 games, first-overall selection Juraj Slafkovský has shown he can hold his own in the NHL. Might he find an unlikely center candidate in Jake Evans? [Eyes On The Prize]

The Flyers have placed blueliner Tony DeAngelo on Non-Roster status while he deals with a personal issue. [Broad Street Hockey]

What if Mackenzie Blackwood’s rehab assignment continues to go poorly? [All About The Jersey]

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. [Pension Plan Puppets]