Pens Points: Streak Snapped

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins met the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh Sunday evening, (the Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte earlier in the day) as the Penguins tussled against a tough Metropolitan Division foe. The offense was not the name of the game, but old friend, Jordan Staal, notched two points to help end Pittsburgh’s winning streak. [Recap]

Since returning from the second stroke in his professional career, Kris Letang has looked better with each passing game. [PensBurgh]

The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will host a Premier Hockey Federation regular-season game on January 14. The puck drop for the matchup between the Connecticut Whale and Montreal Force is set for 3:00 p.m. in Cranberry Township. [Penguins]

Many Penguins are getting their kicks by scoring goals with their skates. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Montreal Canadiens have swapped forwards ahead of leaving on their seven-game road trip, recalling forward Anthony Richard from the Laval Rocket, and sending down Rem Pitlick. [Eyes On The Prize]

The Edmonton Oilers’ recent loss to the Anaheim Ducks, arguably the worst team in the league, could have far-reaching implications. [Copper And Blue]

The NHL has discussed expanding its regular season from 82 to 84 games in an effort to create more regional rivalry matchups. [ESPN]