Evgeni Malkin extends point-streak to 8 games in loss to Hurricanes

Evgeni Malkin has extended his current point-streak to eight games — the longest streak of any Penguins players so far this season.

Malkin extended his ongoing streak with an assist to Rickard Rakell, but the Penguins fell to the Hurricanes by a score of 3-2. The loss ended a seven game win streak for the Penguins going into Sunday’s game on the road in Carolina.

With an assist on Rickard Rakell's goal, Evgeni Malkin extended his point streak to eight games (2G-10A). His streak is the longest by a member of the @penguins this season.



Only Connor McDavid (12) and Mats Zuccarello (10) have longer active point streaks than Malkin. pic.twitter.com/KG6xmcD2Yr — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) December 18, 2022

According to the Penguins, Malkin’s eight game streak, consisting of two goals and ten assists, is the third longest ongoing streak in the National Hockey League at the moment, surpassed only by Mats Zucarello with 10 games and Connor McDavid with 12 games.

Malkin will look to extend his current point streak streak to nine games when the Penguins return home to Pittsburgh when they host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.