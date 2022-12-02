PensBurgh Podcast: Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering stroke

We were going to spend the bulk of the first segment talking about what the Pittsburgh Penguins have looked like since our last episode, but now we’ll shift focus to a much more serious topic—Kris Letang’s second stroke since 2014.

Props to Letang for reporting his symptoms and knowing his body well enough to not push it past its limit. With Letang out indefinitely, how does that change the defense? Does Brian Dumoulin go back on the top pair? Will P.O Joseph get elevated ice time? Is an appearance from Ty Smith possible down the line? Does this absence put more pressure on the offense to score more goals because of Letang’s presence on the top pair?

We don’t have answers to all of these questions, and perhaps some of these will go unanswered, but Letang’s absence will affect the way this team plays one way or another.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

