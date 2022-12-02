Pens Points: Replacing Letang

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins clashed with the glitz and glamor of the Vegas Golden Knights last night, continuing their recent home stretch against top teams. Down early in a 2-0 hole, the Penguins responded with two goals of their own. Vegas takes a 3-2 lead, then Pittsburgh would respond with two more twine-ticklers to earn a 4-3 win. [Recap]

Which NHL Penguins and AHL Penguins shined during November? Take a look here. [PensBurgh]

Several of his Penguins teammates expressed relief as defenseman Kris Letang now recovers from his latest stroke. Letang, by all accounts, appears to be healthy and in good spirits, even taking to the ice for a quick “twirl.” [Trib Live]

With Kris Letang being out for an undetermined amount of time, does this hole in the lineup create an opportunity for one, Ty Smith? [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

How exactly are the Toronto Maple Leafs using their “bargain squad” of defenders as the injury bug ravages the squad? [Pension Plan Puppets]

Ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Calgary Flames, the Montreal Canadiens made a pair of roster changes, placing Mike Hoffman on injured reserve and recalling Rem Pitlick from the AHL. [Eyes On The Prize]

In his first taste of AHL action, top Minnesota Wild prospect, Marco Rossi, showed everyone he’s too good to be there. [Hockey Wilderness]