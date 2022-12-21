Pens Points: Snapping The Opposition’s Streak

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed the New York Rangers to town Tuesday night, marking the first meeting between the two clubs since their springtime seven-game playoff affair. An early Vincent Trocheck goal gave the Rangers the lead, but three unanswered Pittsburgh goals helped give the Penguins a big two points, ending the Rangers’ seven-game winning streak. [Recap]

Upper St. Clair’s Vincent Trocheck has found a new home with the Rangers. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Much like the Penguins, the Rangers found themselves floundering at the season’s start. But, again, much like the Penguins, New York has managed to right the ship with a winning streak to get back into the Metropolitan Division fight. [Blueshirt Banter]

The Ottawa Senators “made a call” on Chicago Blackhawks defenseman, Seth Jones, recently, if a new report is to be believed. [Second City Hockey]

A trio of players formerly involved with the Buffalo Sabres organization has announced their retirement over the last day. [Die By The Blade]

Cale Makar cannot draw penalties. You read that right. Huzzah for sportsmanship! [Mile High Hockey]