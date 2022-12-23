PensBurgh Podcast: The Jeff Carter Problem

You are Ron Hextall in this scenario. The Pittsburgh Penguins have turned their season around after a less-than-stellar start. You have your eyes set on competing for a championship.

How do you go about fixing the third line? Internal change (like a roster call-up or promotion/demotion such as Teddy Blueger as 3C, Jeff Carter as 4C)? Or do you have your eyes set on a player(s) that could be brought in via trade? Do you keep Carter and move him to the wing or ship him out as part of that same trade?

The mailbag this week features 11 questions and we are walking down memory lane, looking at our favorite goals of the Crosby era, hypothesizing on schedule changes, highlighting Marcus Pettersson’s season, and much more.

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk