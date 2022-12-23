Pens Points: Another Hurricane

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed the Carolina Hurricanes to town Thursday night, highlighting another tough Metropolitan Division matchup between two strong teams. The Canes went up 2-1 after 20 minutes of play, The Penguins found a way to take a late lead, but let it slip away, and lose in OT. [Recap]

A new tape job and pregame snack have been part of Evgeni Malkin’s recent run of great form. [Penguins]

The Pittsburgh Penguins paid tribute to Steelers great Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at age 72, by wearing No. 32 decals on their helmets for a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The future is now because it’s all the Canadiens have. [Eyes On The Prize]

Anthony Richard is showing the impact the Laval Rocket can have at the NHL level. [Eyes On The Prize]

Following the Mitchell Miller saga, the Boston Bruins revealed new findings and subsequent procedural changes on Thursday from an independent review conducted on their signing of Mitchell Miller. [ESPN]

One of the league’s most lopsided trades continues to help the Vegas Golden Knights. [Yahoo]