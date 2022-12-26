Pens Points: Crosby Keeps Chugging Along

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Father Time is usually undefeated, but Sidney Crosby is giving him a run for his money. In his 18th NHL season, the 35-year-old Penguins’ captain is still producing at an elite level. [Penguins]

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cooke now finds fulfillment by coaching in Minnesota. [Trib Live]

Even-strength scoring prowess has helped propel the Penguins into the early playoff picture. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Interested in the 2023 World Junior Championship? Take a look at the full tournament schedule right here. [Eyes On The Prize]

Yes, Santa has come and left by now, but hey, it’s my Pens Points. And I say Christmas never ends. What is on the Colorado Avalanche wish list? [Mile High Hockey]

Speaking of the Avalanche, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was named the second star of the week with a stellar 3-0 performance including a shutout in the shootout win over the New York Islanders. [Mile High Hockey]

The Buffalo region of the United States has been hit with a deadly blizzard that has dumped up to 43 inches of snow in some places across the area. Melissa Burgess of Die By The Blade took time to send well wishes to all who have been affected by the storm with a warming Christmas message. [Die By The Blade]