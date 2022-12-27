Pens Points: Back In Action

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins return tonight for their first game of post-Christmas action against the New York Islanders. As the week moves along, the Penguins will play some tough games against some stiff competition. [PensBurgh]

It’s never too early to start thinking about end-of-season awards. Which Penguin is most likely to win an award? [PensBurgh]

The 2023 World Junior Championship is officially underway. Unfortunately for Penguins fans, no prospects affiliated with the organization will be seen at the tournament. [PensBurgh]

In five outdoor games, the Penguins have a 2-2-1 record. Here’s a closer look at each contest. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Here’s what the Kevin Hayes saga can tell us about the Philadelphia Flyers’ standards. [Broad Street Hockey]

Four Montreal Canadiens were named to their respective country’s camps for the 2023 World Juniors on Monday. [Eyes On The Prize]

Sportsnet has unveiled some bold NHL predictions for 2023. [Sportsnet]