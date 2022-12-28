Pens Points: Icky on the Island

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

In the first game back from the holiday break, the Pittsburgh Penguins... were still on break. The Penguins laid an egg in one of their worst performances of the season, a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders. [Recap]

Before the game on Tuesday, the Penguins recalled Mark Friedman from the AHL Penguins. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled the services of another young player. The club recalled defenseman Justin Barron from the Laval Rocket on Tuesday morning. [Eyes On The Prize]

Is Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher’s job actually in danger? [Broad Street Hockey]

In another sign that his return is right around the corner, the Detroit Red Wings are assigning Jakub Vrana to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a three-game conditioning assignment. [Winging It In Motown]

Heading into this season, it was well known that the New Jersey Devils goaltending was going to be one of the team’s primary concerns. Even with all their early-season success, the team is starting to face something of a goaltender conundrum. [All About The Jersey]