Pens Points: Catastrophe

Most nights, a 4-0 lead should be enough for a professional hockey team to coast to an easy victory, but that was not the case for the Penguins on Wednesday night, surrendering five unanswered goals after going up big in the first period to lose yet another overtime decision, this time to the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena. [Pensburgh]

Time is not real this week but Pens Points is still here...

Depth has been a major contributing factor to Penguins Stanley Cup runs in the past, but that same depth is not present on the current roster. There is no doubt their talent can carry them at times but without the depth their potential may be stifled. [Pensburgh]

Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling were placed on injured reserve Wednesday. To fill the now vacant roster spots, Drake Caggiula and defenseman Ty Smith have been recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. [Trib Live]

Despite their showing last night, the Penguins penalty kill is currently among the best in the NHL and was first after blanking the New York Islanders. That’s a far cry from where the special teams unit stood at the beginning of the season. [Fan Nation]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It was a dream start to the 2022-23 season for the New Jersey Devils but they are starting to return to Earth. For the Devils to rediscover its early season success, there are a few holes in the lineup that need to be filled. [All About The Jersey]

It was a well earned win for the Red Wings who never gave up despite trailing 4-0 on the road. While the Penguins went into a shell for the final two periods, the Red Wings never stopped pressing and were rewarded with two points. [Wingin’ It In Motown]

For the Capitals, their ascent back up the standings was jettisoned by good play and perhaps a bit of luck. A tying goal that led to an eventual overtime win could have been reversed but no replay was initiated to review the goal. [Japers Rink]