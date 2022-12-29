Preparations continue at Fenway Park ahead of 2023 Winter Classic

It’s starting to look more like a hockey rink and less like a baseball stadium as the Penguins and Bruins get ready for next week’s 2023 Winter Classic.

The Pens are set to head to Boston, where they’ll take on the Bruins at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon.

New photos of Fenway Park getting ready for the big game have surfaced and it looks like quite the spectacle.

This will be the Penguins’ third time playing in the Winter Classic, having played on the road against the Sabres in Buffalo in 2008 and again in Pittsburgh when they hosted the Capitals in 2011.

Penguins fans surely have mixed emotions about the two games, with each bringing back both fond and poor memories, respectively.

In 2008, the young, upstart Penguins took on the Sabres and the snow globe atmosphere at Ralph Wilson Stadium set the stage for Sidney Crosby’s big moment.

Three years later, the Penguins were again at the forefront of the NHL on New Year’s Day....bit this time it was under the lights in primetime due to severe weather conditions involved a hefty amount of rain.

The weather is one thing people have poor memories of — with the other being the hit Sidney Crosby took from David Steckel, which contributed to the concussion issues that sidelined Crosby for parts of two separate seasons.

When the Penguins head to Boston take on the Bruins on Monday, hopefully it’ll be an event to remember fondly for Pittsburgh fans.

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.