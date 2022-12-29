Sidney Crosby receives Order of Canada appointment

Sidney Crosby can add another achievement to his already long list of career accomplishments.

Crosby has received the Order of Canada from Governor General Mary Simon.

“What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments,” Simon said in a news release. ”Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future.”

Crosby is among 99 new recipients of the honor, now having been appointed an officer of the Order of Canada.

According to Rideau Hall, Crosby earned the appointment “for being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting community service initiatives for youth.”

Crosby joins Mario Lemieux with his accomplishment, as Lemieux was made an Officer of the Order of Canada from then-Governor-General Michaëlle Jean in 2010.

Other noteworthy recipients this year include Eugene Levy, known for his starring in and co-creating the television series Schitt’s Creek.