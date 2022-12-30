Pens Points: Can Things Get Any Worse?

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have found some impressive ways to lose their last two games. Many of the issues stem from the baffling lineup and usage decisions Mike Sullivan has made since the start of the season. [PensBurgh]

Sidney Crosby can add another achievement to his already long list of career accomplishments. Crosby has received the Order of Canada from Governor General Mary Simon. [PensBurgh]

It’s starting to look more like a hockey rink and less like a baseball stadium as the Penguins and Bruins get ready for next week’s 2023 Winter Classic. [PensBurgh]

Defenseman Kris Letang was absent from a practice session in Cranberry on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Montreal Canadiens prospect, Adam Engström, has taken his game to new heights, and the World Juniors are yet another forum to showcase his rising stock. [Eyes On The Prize]

The wonderful folks at Broad Street Hockey are talking about way-too-early trade predictions for the Philadelphia Flyers. [Broad Street Hockey]

It was pretty huge news in hockey circles on Thursday, but if you didn’t see it, former No. 1 overall pick, Alexis Lafrenière was a healthy scratch against the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Blueshirt Banter]