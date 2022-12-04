Listing the best stuff in the Pens’ Christmas baskets

Sidney Crosby has jumped on Jason Zucker’s fundraising platform in support of the Sidney Crosby Foundation, and we’re always down to help spread the good word and help support them.

Ever committed to providing opportunities for his teammates to promote causes they believe in, Jason Zucker is helping Sidney Crosby promote his foundation with an opportunity for a lucky fan to fly to Boston for the Winter Classic. The Sidney Crosby Foundation was created in 2009 in order improve the lives of disadvantaged children and provide financial support to organizations that specifically benefit children. The foundation generously donates thousands of dollars each year to causes in the United States and Canada. Anyone who wants to participate and donate to Crosby’s foundation can visit Alltroo.com, an online fundraising platform co-founded by Zucker, and select the Rally For the Sidney Crosby Foundation to learn how they can enter. This opportunity is available until December 17 and a winner will be announced on December 22, 2022.

The winner is set to receive:

2 Tickets to the Penguins vs Bruins Winter Classic game on January 2nd, 2023

Luxury hotel accommodations in Boston, MA

Airfare for you and a guest

Signed Sidney Crosby Jersey

Personal video message from Sidney Crosby

Here’s the direct link to it, consider jumping in on it if you are in position to do so, and good luck!

In other holiday news, the Penguins Foundation is bringing back the online auction for personalized basket from players.

Get holly jolly spirit with the @penguins Players’ Favorite Things Basket Auction.. hosted by the Lady Pens!



Check out items that they hold near & dear, plus support 3 local organizations! https://t.co/fK3YcsWVF0 pic.twitter.com/8wAXMh4jEQ — pensfoundation (@pensfoundation) December 3, 2022

It’s fun to see the personality and trinkets that the players and their partners put into these things, here are some of the cooler items.

Danton Heinen went there and we love him for it

Some players this year included some wine in their baskets (which the alcohol can’t be shipped and must be picked up, as an FYI) - but Danton Heinen put a unique twist on that. His basket has a bottle of Captain Morgan and, in a stroke of genius, a six pack of Budweiser. That’s the best. Add in a signed jersey, a Top Golf gift card, some more golfing items (tees, balls, glove), various drinking accessories (cocktail shaker, ice mold, book for making cocktails) and Heinen has what has to be the most fun of a basket to receive for a lot of people. Just a simple blue collar guy taking care of simple needs.

The usual suspects come through

As is usually the case for this type of thing, the Zucker’s, Rust’s and Carter’s always bring the heat with their donations of valuable and cool stuff, and these baskets are no different.

Rust includes six signed items, from the standard jersey and puck to the Settlers of Catan board game, and also threw in a FitBit and Amazon fire stick.

The Zucker’s basket is stacked as always with cool stuff: there’s a signed jersey and puck, an Apple AirTag, $100 total in gift cards and a Nintendo Switch.

The Carter’s probably have the deepest amount of gifts available, including not one but two “Dad Joke” themed items, a $100 gift card and all kinds of ornaments, hats, stocking and five different signed items.

The Geno hat

Evgeni Malkin practically hasn’t taken off his custom made “GENO” hat with a Penguin on it, sold a few online that went very quickly (and now are going for obscene prices on the secondary market). You can get a signed GENO hat as a part of his basket in one of the more unique and valuable items involved this year.

Sid’s stash

Crosby’s basket is loaded as well, five signed items from the captain including a jersey and puck. Besides all the hockey merch, there are also some nice personal touches with some Tim Hortons coffee swag and a taste of his home with Nova Scotia jam, shortbread, a rum cake and some maple syrup from ol’ Sweet tooth Sid.

All the baskets are fun to check out and see some of the individual personality behind the players on the ice with what they choose to put in their baskets.