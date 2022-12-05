Pens Points: A Hot Streak

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Here is some of the best stuff found in some of the Penguins’ Christmas baskets. [PensBurgh]

While some controversy came when the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Josh Archibald over the summer, he has proven to be a decent fourth-liner who offers value in drawing penalties. [Trib Live]

Defenseman Kris Letang continues to skate and work out while recovering from his most recent stroke. [Trib Live]

After a tough stretch where he was out of the lineup as a healthy scratch, Kasperi Kapanen has made the most of his opportunity since slotting back in. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Philip Broberg is set to prove his latest call-up to the Oilers will be his last. [Copper And Blue]

Brennan Othmann could be the physical, agitating, scoring machine the New York Rangers need. [Blueshirt Banter]

The Toronto Maple Leafs need an overtime overhaul. [Pension Plan Puppets]

The Montreal Canadiens show, in their latest losing effort to Connor McDavid in the Edmonton Oilers, that they still have much to learn. [Eyes On The Prize]