Pens Points: Blue Jacket Battle

Coming off consecutive wins against Vegas and St. Louis, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to continue stacking the positive results tonight with the Columbus Blue Jackets in town. It was a rough start to the season for both clubs, but the Penguins have seemingly righted the ship while the Blue Jackets continue to flounder at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Gameday Pens Points here to serve up the latest headlines...

Three games on the schedule for the Penguins this week, beginning tonight against the Blue Jackets then a home-and-home set with the Buffalo Sabres. Both opponents sit near the bottom of the standings, offering the Pens a chance to keep rolling. [Pensburgh]

It seems the flu bug has infiltrated the Penguins locker room and forced a handful of guys to sit out practice on Monday. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were two of names who didn’t practice while Kris Letang took another leisurely skate. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Phil Bourque has made Pittsburgh his home but his roots are in Boston where the Penguins will play in the Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, an event the Boston native can’t wait to soak in. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Next Monday when the Penguins take on the Dallas Stars, the Penguins will host their third annual Pride Game at PPG Paints Arena. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Columbus may be struggling in the standings but they still field a team with plenty of talent. Up front, names like Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine lead the way on a forward unit that has shown good and bad so far this season. [The Cannon]

Still a ways to go before the NHL trade deadline but never a bad time to talk about potential moves that could be made. Certain to a s buyer come the deadline, the Minnesota Wild might be fixing on bringing a local kid back home. [Hockey Wilderness]

Across the state, the struggling Philadelphia Flyers put together one of their more impressive victories of the season, knocking off the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche at home. [Broad Street Hockey]