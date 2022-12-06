Penguins to host third annual Pride Game

The Penguins have announced plans for the team’s third annual Pride Game.

When the Penguins face the Dallas Stars on Monday, December 12 at PPG Paints Arena, the team will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of the night’s events, Penguins players will use rainbow Pride tape on their sticks during warmups, use pucks with a rainbow pattern during warmups, and wear commemorative warmup jerseys with the Progress Pride Flag within the numbers.

All fans attending the Pride Game will receive a commemorative Pride Game You Can Play rally towel. The towels will be given out in various colors to create a rainbow within the arena.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were named the NHL’s 2021-22 Inclusion Champions by You Can Play. The recognition acknowledged the organization’s efforts in categories such as education, arena visibility, fundraising, social media and resource sharing.

Following the game, the Penguins Foundation with hold an online auction featuring autographed Pride jerseys, a set of Pride Game locker room nameplates and team-signed items.

For more information on the Penguins Pride Game, visit https://penguinspride.com/.