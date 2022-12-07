Pens Points: Cannon Clogged

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins concluded a homestand last night by welcoming the bottom-dwelling Columbus Blue Jackets to town. A first-period Johnny Gaudreau goal gave CBJ an early boost, but the Penguins answered back to earn a deuce. [Recap]

Yesterday’s practice proved to be a notable one, as many of the Penguins’ sick players hit the ice and Kris Letang skated once again, showing another encouraging sign as he recovers from his stroke. [PensBurgh]

However, forward Ryan Poehling missed last night’s contest due to an undisclosed injury. [Trib Live]

The Penguins announced yesterday that they will host their third annual Pride Game against the Dallas Stars on Monday, Dec. 12. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins and Pittsburgh Public Schools also announced yesterday the unveiling of PPS All-Stars, a new mentoring program that includes the commitment from the Penguins that all Pittsburgh Public Schools students and educators within K-5, 6-8, and K-8 schools are able to attend a Penguins hockey game for free at PPG Paints Arena. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Former Penguin forward, Jayson Megna, was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks. [Mile High Hockey]

That’s not all for the Colorado Avalanche. The team announced yesterday that star Nathan MacKinnon will miss “some time” with an injury. It was later revealed to be a multiple-week ailment. [Mile High Hockey]

The Buffalo Sabres and their fans are taking their first glance at Tyson Jost, whom they claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. [Die By The Blade]