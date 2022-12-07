 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sam Poulin taking leave of absence for personal reasons

The Penguins announced the news on Wednesday.

By Mike Darnay
Seattle Kraken v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Sam Poulin will be taking a leave of absence from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins due to personal reasons.

The Penguins announced the news earlier this afternoon.

The 21-year-old forward who made his NHL debut earlier this season after being drafted by the Penguins in 2019, will return to his home in Quebec and continue to work out off of the ice during his time on leave.

“The Penguins support Sam’s decision to take time away from hockey to focus on himself,” said Hextall. “As with all of our players, our priority is them as individuals first. We look forward to having him back with the team when he is ready.”

The Pens say that there will be no additional comment regarding his status, did not elaborate on the personal reasons for the leave, and asked for privacy towards the situation.

It’s unclear when Poulin may end up returning to the team.

