Pens Points: Ramping up activity

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

In a development that we mere mortals cannot fathom, defenseman Kris Letang was out practicing in a regular-colored jersey and is now labeled as “day-to-day,” not even two full weeks after suffering a second stroke. [PensBurgh]

Also on the injury front, Ryan Poehling remains “day-to-day,” while the Penguins hope their recent string of power play performances carries over into this weekend’s home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres. [Trib Live]

Which players have been some of the biggest surprises and disappointments as we get ready to turn the calendar on 2023? [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The New York Rangers continue altering their bottom six, placing Ryan Carpenter on waivers. [Blueshirt Banter]

What is the best way to quantify Alex DeBrincat’s “struggles? [Silver Seven]

Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Mešár will play for the Slovak team in the upcoming World Junior Championship hosted in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. [Eyes On The Prize]

“Maybe I just don’t have it,” says Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi, whose confidence appears to be at an all-time low. [Sportsnet]