Pens Points: Game Before Break

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Evan Rodrigues and Kasperi Kapanen have cooled off considerably in recent weeks. Both players seem to be in offensive funks. What could the best way to rekindle their fires? Put them back together. [PensBurgh]

The Pittsburgh Penguins are a tired bunch. That much is obvious. But they know a break awaits them after a 60-minute hockey game tonight. They want to win that crucial divisional game to enter the break on a high note. [Post-Gazette]

But make no mistake, these Penguins could use a rest after a hectic January. [Trib Live]

As the Penguins look to break their three-game losing streak, shifting their focus to reestablishing their forecheck is the primary goal. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Montreal Canadiens are mere months removed from a Stanley Cup Final appearance against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now, the Canadiens sit last in the Atlantic Division with a lowly eight wins and are riding a six-game losing streak. Montreal’s struggles can be blamed on more than just poor play. Inexperience also plays a factor in their forgettable campaign. [The Hockey News]

With the NHL All-Star Game set to begin in Las Vegas later this week, the league is adding a unique, Vegas-inspired twist to the annual festivities. [Yahoo]