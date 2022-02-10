 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Penguins @ Senators

The Pens take on the capitol of Canada’s team tonight, join in on the gamethread conversation!

By Hooks Orpik
/ new
NHL: NOV 13 Penguins at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Talk about the game with Pens fans here!

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...