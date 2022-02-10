Pens Points: Off To Ottawa

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins are firmly planted within the Eastern Conference playoff picture. At this point, it would take a monumental collapse to miss out on the big dance. And every year around this time for the last 15 or so, we have waited to see what Pittsburgh general managers would do to reinforce their squad ahead of a potentially deep playoff run. With Ron Hextall and Brian Burke in charge, however, we may see the “less is more” approach. [PensBurgh]

Boston Bruins forward and notable pest, Brad Marchand, is once again in the news for his egregious behavior towards Tristan Jarry at the end of Pittsburgh’s 4-2 win over Boston the other night. After Marchand sucker-punched and attacked Jarry with his stick, Marchand will now face an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety. [PensBurgh]

And while we’re on the subject of Marchand and unnecessary retaliation, no the Penguins don't need to go out and trade for a tough guy to deal with the Marchands of the NHL. If Mike Sullivan has taught us anything over these last six-plus years, it’s best to “just play.” [PensBurgh]

Sidney Crosby currently sits at 499 career regular season goals. With one away from a legendary milestone, take a walk down memory lane and also look to the future to see what he may yet still accomplish. [Trib Live]

Zach Aston-Reese has never been known for his offensive instincts. He’s a great penalty-killer and a responsible defensive player with strong analytical statistics to back up his place on the roster. However, the winger still hopes to find an offensive spark in the near future. [Trib Live]

The Penguins yesterday assigned defensive prospect, Niclas Almari, to Lukko of Finland’s Liiga. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Martin St. Louis, yes that Martin St. Louis, has been named the new head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after the firing of Dominique Ducharme. [Eyes On The Prize]

After attempting to make a comeback following an off-season of rehab from a hip injury, Boston Bruins goalie, Tuukka Rask, is retiring from the game. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]