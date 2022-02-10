Brad Marchand suspended six games for roughing and high-sticking Tristan Jarry

Brad Marchand has been suspended for six games following his actions that he took during Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins.

Brad Marchand gets heated with Tristian Jarry in the final minute of PIT/BOS tonight. pic.twitter.com/UbJghSP8oQ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 9, 2022

Late in the game, Marchand punched Tristan Jarry in the head and then swung his stick at Jarry’s head, as well.

Boston’s Brad Marchand has been suspended for six games for Roughing/High-sticking Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry. https://t.co/riNM5EFbz0 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2022

The Player Safety department specified in its video explanation of the suspension that both actions took place well outside of the play of the game, and that no contact was initiated by Jarry during the sequence of events.

“We find the totality of this play, an intentional punch to the side of the head of an unsuspecting goaltender, coupled with an intentional high-stick delivered to the head and neck area while being escorted off of the ice unacceptable and warranting supplemental discipline,” the Department of Player Safety said in the video explanation.

This is the 7th time that Marchand has faced supplemental discipline from the league’s Department of Player Safety.