PensBurgh Podcast: Highlighting our favorite Sidney Crosby goals

The Captain is just one goal away from career #500. We’re taking a trip down memory lane this week on the PensBurgh Podcast.

By Garrett Behanna
/ new

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This week on the PensBurgh Podcast, Robbie and I are recapping the lone contest against the Boston Bruins, admiring Sidney Crosby’s greatness, and answering a few mailbag questions.

As Sidney Crosby nears career goal #500, we thought it was only right to look back at some of our favorite regular season goals from #87.

The mailbag this week sees us talk about the hardest shot contest between some legendary shooters, what has led to Tristan Jarry’s All-Star campaign, and we also address the recent admission from Marc Methot regarding the incident with Sidney Crosby and Methot’s injured hand.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk

