Todd Reirden to be sidelined from coaching, will undergo surgery

The Penguins are going to be without one of their assistant coaches for a period of time.

Mike Sullivan said Saturday that assistant coach Todd Reirden is going to be undergoing surgery to repair a knee injury that he suffered at home while shoveling snow during the NHL’s All-Star break.

Mike Sullivan said assistant coach Todd Reirden slipped and fell and hurt his knee during the All-Star break. “He’s going to have surgery on Monday to get it fixed. He reiterated to all of us he wanted to put it off to the end of the season, but that’s not possible.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 12, 2022

Sullivan said that Reirden wanted to delay the surgery until after the season, but that wasn’t an option.

Sullivan added that former Penguins player and assistant coach Matt Cullen will be coming to Pittsburgh to help out in coaching capacity in Reirden’s absence.

Sullivan said Matt Cullen is coming to town on Monday to help out with the on-ice coaching aspect, and that Reirden will stay involved and engaged with the team off the ice. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 12, 2022

Cullen’s role will help fill the void in on-ice duties, while Reirden was still participate in coaching and stay involved when it comes to off-ice duties.

It’s unclear when Reirden may be able to return to taking part in playing a role behind the bench during games.

The Penguins will take the ice tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark.