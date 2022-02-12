 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Todd Reirden to be sidelined from coaching, will undergo surgery

Reirden injured his knee at home while shoveling snow.

By Mike Darnay
Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Penguins are going to be without one of their assistant coaches for a period of time.

Mike Sullivan said Saturday that assistant coach Todd Reirden is going to be undergoing surgery to repair a knee injury that he suffered at home while shoveling snow during the NHL’s All-Star break.

Sullivan said that Reirden wanted to delay the surgery until after the season, but that wasn’t an option.

Sullivan added that former Penguins player and assistant coach Matt Cullen will be coming to Pittsburgh to help out in coaching capacity in Reirden’s absence.

Cullen’s role will help fill the void in on-ice duties, while Reirden was still participate in coaching and stay involved when it comes to off-ice duties.

It’s unclear when Reirden may be able to return to taking part in playing a role behind the bench during games.

The Penguins will take the ice tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark.

