Pens Points: Super Sunday Victory

With nothing else significant on the sports schedule on Sunday, all eyes were on the Pittsburgh Penguins as they faced-off against the New Jersey Devils in Newark. New Jersey started the scoring in the second period but the Penguins answered back with goals from Mike Matheson, Bryan Rust, and Brian Boyle to take a third period lead. Tristan Jarry was once again excellent to keep the lead in tact before Jake Guentzel put the icing on the cake with an empty netter to seal the deal. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points is here to help you recover from a long night...

Not even coaches are immune from the injury bug in the Penguins organization. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time to undergo surgery for a knee injury suffered while shoveling snow. [Pensburgh]

There was no local rooting interest in this year’s Super Bowl (aside from some local players) but that didn’t stop the Penguins from picking a side. After the Penguins returned home from New Jersey, they went to Sidney Crosby’s house to watch the game. [Penguins]

Even though the Penguins have the second best penalty kill in the league, they still try to stay out of the penalty box as much as possible. Limiting their time playing a man down as provided a boost to their fortunes on the ice. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Even without NHL players taking part, the Olympic men’s hockey tournament has provided some excitement. With a victory over Germany Sunday morning, Team USA went a perfect 3-0 in group play and enter the knockouts as the top seed. [ESPN]