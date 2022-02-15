Sidney Crosby scores 500th career goal!

Sidney Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to notch his 500th career goal tonight, striking against his favorite team to score against, the Philadelphia Flyers.

The goal came on the power play in the first period with 3:26 remaining. Fittingly enough, it was on a wonderful cross-ice pass from Evgeni Malkin that found Crosby down low on the right side. Crosby’s hard shot hit the goalie Carter Hart and shot into the net.

Sidney Crosby picks up career goal #500 with a power play tally at home against the Flyers. pic.twitter.com/rI99y2F1kn — Danny Shirey (@DannyShireyPGH) February 16, 2022

Crosby is currently second among active NHL players in goals and has twice won the NHL’s Rocket Richard trophy for most goals in a season (2009-10 and 2016-17).

This marks the 50th career goal against the Flyers, the team he has tormented most in his legendary career. Crosby also notched career goal 300 against Philadelphia. Only Mario Lemieux (51) has more goals against the Flyers, a mark Crosby will be looking to tie and pass very shortly.

This same goal also pushed Crosby past a tie with the legendary Bruin Johnny Buyck into sole possession of 26th place overall in all-time NHL scoring. Almost every goal and point in his career right now for Crosby seems like it can be a significant one as he continues to set reach fancy milestones in his career.

Crosby received congratulations by the only other player to score goal #1-500 with the Penguins, his friend, mentor and team owner Mario Lemieux.