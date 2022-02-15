Pens Points: Flyer Time

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

It can be argued (pretty successfully at the moment) that Mike Matheson is playing some of the best hockey of his career. With the defender having one of the best stretches of his career, is it now fair to say that the Pittsburgh Penguins were the winners of the Matheson—Patric Hornqvist swap? [PensBurgh]

Defensive prospect P.O Joseph’s trajectory into full-time NHL player has not been a straight line. Now in the middle of his third season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the young Joseph is continuing to refine his game to make his dream a permanent one. [Trib Live]

Today is the great Jaromir Jagr’s 50th birthday. And as Jagr hits this major life milestone, he says he’s glad to keep playing the game he loves and mentoring those below him. [NHL]

Mark Recchi, who set up Sidney Crosby’s first goal, reflects as Crosby approaches goal #500. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames have made the biggest trade of the 2021-22 trading season so far. The Habs dealt Tyler Toffoli to the Flames in exchange for a 2022 first-round draft choice (top-10 protected), a 2024 fifth-round pick, forward Tyler Pitlick and prospect Emil Heineman. [ESPN]

After finally escaping the clutches of the Buffalo Sabres and receiving his preferred treatment on his injured neck, Jack Eichel is set to make his long-awaited season debut for the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow against the Colorado Avalanche. [Sportsnet]