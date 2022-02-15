Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinals, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: How to Watch

Earlier today the four games of the qualifying round of the Winter Olympics was conducted. Slovakia shutout Germany 4-0 to move on, Denmark pulled out a 3-2 win over Latvia, Canada eliminated the host country China 7-2. In the one upset of the round based on the seeding, the 10th seeded the Swiss advanced by beating the seventh seeded Czechs by a 4-2 final.

The four winners join now the four teams who earned bye (USA, Russia Olympic Committee, Finland and Sweden) as the tournament stays in sudden death, one-game to move on or go home.

In a tournament like this, the event is wide-open and the glory of Olympic gold is now just three games away. Here’s how you can get in on the action.

How to Watch

Three of the Quarterfinals will be live on the USA Network, but all will also available for viewing via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app. If you are also someone who likes to put a little action on the games, be sure to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook where available.

Game Schedule

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

United States vs. Slovakia | 11:10 p.m. EST (USA)

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

ROC vs. Denmark | 1:00 a.m. EST

Finland vs. Switzerland | 3:40 a.m. EST (USA)

Sweden vs. Canada | 8:30 a.m. EST (USA)

The US team is coming winning all three of their games and as the top seed. They’re on DraftKings now currently as a -235 favorite, but you can also get them at -145 on the 60 minute line (meaning they would need to win in regulation in order to win the bet). If the US wins, they will move onto face the Sweden/Canada winner in the semis.

The other action I like is with the underdog Danes, who have to me been the Cinderellas of their first Olympic mens tournament. The are a hefty +360 to beat the Russian contingent, I like them on the +1.5 puck line at +125 odds (so even if they lose by one goal, or win, the bet cashes, but the bet loses if Denmark loses by 2 or more goals). And I also like the under 5.0 goals (-110). This is a rematch game of the preliminary round, where ROC did beat Denmark 2-0, scoring the last goal with six seconds left into an empty net. I say the Danes do at least a little better this time around, in what should be another low scoring game.

But, I’m no expert so feel free to fade me or let me know what teams you like to advance into the semi finals as we see the Olympic tournament heat up as teams chase a medal.