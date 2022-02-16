Pens Points: Mr. 500

Was there ever any doubt that Sidney Crosby was going to score his 500th career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers? Crosby’s milestone marker was one of five goals the Pittsburgh Penguins scored on their way to a 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Kris Letang notched the game winner just 31 seconds into the overtime period to give the Penguins their fourth win in a row. [Pensburgh]

Celebrate Sid with Pens Points...

Perhaps just as he planned, Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal on Tuesday night against the Flyers. Crosby became just the second player in franchise history to score 500 goals for the Penguins, behind just Mario Lemieux. [Pensburgh]

Mike Cullen retired from hockey in 2019 but he’s far from done with the game he loves. Now apart of the Penguins organization, his role in Pittsburgh has opened many doors of opportunity, including a new one behind the bench. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

With Todd Reirden sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery, Cullen will replace him behind the bench. It’s a different view for Cullen, but one he is looking forward to taking on while it lasts. [Trib Live]

On Tuesday, Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr turned 50 years old. From the moment he first stepped on the ice in Pittsburgh everyone knew Jagr was special. Now, all this time later, it’s fun to reminisce and reflect on what he meant to the franchise. [The Athletic $$]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Less than a year after trading him away, the Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly interested in bringing Marc-Andre Fleury back to Sin City. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner could be on the move with the Chicago Blackhawks looking to sell. [Yahoo! Sports]