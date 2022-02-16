Looking back on some of Sidney Crosby’s best goals of all time

Now that Sidney Crosby has surpassed the 500-goal mark in his career, what better a time than now to reflect on some of the best goals he has scored throughout his time with the Penguins and in the NHL?

Crosby’s 500th goal game Tuesday night in the 1st period of the Penguins game against the Flyers, giving the team a 2-1 lead at the time.

Sidney Crosby nets his 500th goal pic.twitter.com/KmGcPK6lmy — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 16, 2022

Here are some of my favorite goals he has scored.

“And Crosby can win it...”

Let’s take a walk back to November 2005, when Sidney Crosby played his first game against a Canadian team, which also happened to be his first game against the Canadiens, the his boyhood team, having grown up in Nova Scotia.

The game would go to overtime and then a shootout.

And of course it came down to Crosby for a chance to win it.

Little did we know that it would be just one of many displayers of Crosby’s wicked backhand move that we would come to know for years to come. What a goal.

Being welcomed to a rivalry

It didn’t take long for Sidney Crosby to become a hated figure in the City of Brotherly Love.

In his debut game against the Flyers, Crosby became an early target for Derian Hatcher, suffering from a busted-up mouth, including two chipped teeth.

Crosby would get the last laugh, though, as he has continued to do with the Flyers, scoring the game-winning goal for the Penguins in overtime.

“The game on his stick....”

Another memorable shootout goal for Crosby that couldn't have been any better scripted if the NHL tried.

The league’s spectacle Winter Classic event on display in Buffalo as the Penguins and Sabres played through regulation and the game was tied.

Overtime wasn’t enough and we go to a shootout with the hockey world watching.

Flakes falling like it was a snow globe, and the game was on Crosby’s stick. Game, set, match.

“F*** YEAH!”

Crosby’s comeback — all that needs to be said.

After being sidelined for what felt like a lifetime with concussion-related issues, Crosby made his long-awaited return to the ice at PPG Paints Arena against the New York Islanders in November 2011.

The Islanders never stood a chance.

There may not ever have been a bigger “F*** YEAH!” in all of sports.

Evening up the Conference Final

Despite all of Crosby’s success in both individual and team aspects of his career, from scoring titles to Stanley Cup victories, it may be shocking to learn he only has scored one overtime goal in the postseason.

On that lone goal, he seemed to perform a little magic.

Trailing 1-0 to the Lightning in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins needed to even the series.

Regulation ended and we went to overtime — and Crosby didn’t waste much time ending the game and tying things up at 1-1.

To this day, it still looks like that Crosby performed some out-of-this-world physics with that puck.

What are some of your other favorite goals Crosby has scored? Let us know in the comments.