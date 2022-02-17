Evgeni Malkin congratulates himself for assisting on Sidney Crosby’s 500th goal

After Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal on Tuesday night, messages of congratulations started pouring in for the Penguins captain.

From fellow players, to past teammates, even to current team owner Mario Lemieux, everyone had kind words for Sid about what the type of player and leader he was on and off of the ice.

Fellow Penguins star and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin was among those offering congratulations, but he was having some fun and also congratulated himself in the process.

In a post shared on Kris Letang’s Instagram page, Malkin commented, saying “congrats on the assist” before tagging his own name.

Malkin’s personality has always been a bit of fun, but this is extra funny.

In fairness to Malkin, he does lead the list of players with the most assists on Crosby’s 500 career goals.

All of the assists that helped make 500 possible... pic.twitter.com/RdWZ3WJ1Kz — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022

Letang sits 9 assists behind Malkin on the list.

The Penguins get back underway tonight in Toronto, where Crosby will surely be looking for goal #501 against the Maple Leafs.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.