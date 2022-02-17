Pens Points: Toronto Tussle

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Kasperi Kapanen’s struggles are well-documented to this point. But as we get ever closer to the trade deadline, his name is inevitably going to come up in some form or fashion. So, looking at the Pittsburgh Penguins and their revolving door of players alongside Evgeni Malkin, will the addition of a winger be a priority for Ron Hextall and company? [PensBurgh]

And speaking of Kapanen and his inconsistencies, the Penguins shuffled their lines at practice yesterday, signaling that Mike Sullivan wants to see more consistency from the middle forwards, with or without Kapanen. [Trib Live]

One group of players that have played well over this last stretch of games is the fourth line. [Trib Live]

Sidney Crosby is known as an elite two-way player at this stage of his career. But as the future Hall of Famer recently surpassed the 500-goal mark, a reminder is needed about his incredible goal-scoring legacy. [The Hockey News]

This week has rightfully been dominated by Crosby chatter. 500 career goals is a legendary milestone. But it’s also just an incredibly large number of goals. Does Sidney Crosby remember some of his all-time greats? (Of course he does, he’s a machine). [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Chicago Blackhawks have shown interest in the Toronto Raptors’ Vice President of Basketball Operations, Teresa Resch, for their vacant GM position. [Sportsnet]

It’s time to move the men’s hockey tournament to the Summer Olympics. [Yahoo]