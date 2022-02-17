Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Ice Hockey Semifinals: How to Watch

The United States and Canada went down in the Quarterfinal round, and we’re now down to the final four teams in the Semifinals. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially for the US who gave up a game tying goal in the final minute of regulation and then saw themselves eliminated by way of a shootout at the hands of the Slovakians, who have gone from the Qualifying round now all the way to the Semifinals and a shot at a medal.

How to Watch

The Semifinals will be live on USA Network, and are also available for viewing via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app. If you are also someone who likes to put a little action on the games, be sure to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook where available.

Game Schedule

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Finland vs. Slovakia, 11:10 p.m. EST

Friday, February 18, 2022

ROC vs. Sweden, 8:10 a.m. EST

The winners of each game will move on to face each other in the Finals. The losers of each respective game will face off in the bronze medal match.

Players with Penguin ties

Sweden; Lukas Bengtsson - the defensive free agent signing played in the minors from 2016-18 in Wilkes-Barre, but was limited to 53 total games over two seasons due to injury. He returned back to Europe after giving it a go and the 27-year old is among the better defenders in the past few seasons in the KHL. Bengtsson has one goal and one assist in three Olympic games.

Russia; Sergei Plotnikov - It seems like a long time ago in 2015-16 when Plotnikov came over from the KHL to try his hand in the NHL. He played 32 games with the Penguins (no goals, two assists) and was bounced out where it didn’t work in Arizona either. After one year, Plotnikov went back to Russia and has found steady work and production with some of the biggest teams in the KHL (SKA St. Petersburg, Magnitogorsk, CSKA Moscow). Plotnikov has registered two assists in two games in these Olympics.

Slovakia; Miroslav Satan (GM) - 2009 Stanley Cup champion Miroslav Satan served as the general manager who put together Slovakia’s team. He has been very involved with national team management, also holding the position of being President of the Slovakian ice hockey federation.