PensBurgh Podcast: The importance of Brian Boyle

This week on the PensBurgh Podcast, we’re talking about the big man, Brian Boyle.

Brian Boyle has proved quite a few naysayers wrong this year. While his stats aren’t eye-popping at 37 years old, he has become a fairly integral component to the bottom-six, especially now that Teddy Blueger is injured.

Assuming everyone is healthy come playoff time (and that’s a big if), would you continue to deploy Boyle as that “role player” or “veteran glue guy” a la Matt Cullen? The kind of player old-timey veterans say you need to win championships? Or would you simply role with best players available and keep Boyle in the reserves?

The mailbag is jam-packed this week with seven great questions ranging from Sidney Crosby’s statue goal, to Crosby’s best-ever linemates, and wondering what kind a return the Pittsburgh Penguins would get if they were to trade Kasperi Kapanen or Jason Zucker.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk