Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Ice Hockey Finals: How to Watch

The men’s hockey portion of the Beijing 2022 Olympics concludes tonight with the gold medal game. It will be the Russian Olympic Committee and Finland going at it to determine the new Olympic champs. The Russians will be looking for their second gold in row in the second tournament that hasn’t had NHL players competing.

How to Watch

The Finals will be live on NBC, and are also available for viewing via Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Game Schedule

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Russian Olympic Committee vs. Finland, 11:30 p.m. EST

It took until a shootout, but the Russians got past Sweden to get here. Finland took down the Slovakians with a 2-0 win in the other side of the bracket.

Finland has the two tournament scoring leaders in Sakari Manninen and Teemu Hartikainen. Ironically both of them play for Ufa Salavat Yulayev in the (mostly Russian) KHL, which should lead to a lot of familiarity on both sides. Former NHL’er Markus Granlund is another player on Team Finland who plays for Ufa as well.